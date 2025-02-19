Electric Jaguar 4-Door GT CAUGHT on video

The new electric Jaguar 4-Door GT is caught on video, suitably camouflaged, ahead of a debut expected before the end of 2025.

Back in November, we got our first look at the new electric Jaguar 4-Door GT ahead of the debut of the concept which was to define where Jaguar is heading.

It seemed a bit odd to deliver images of a camouflaged production model ahead of the reveal of a concept but, as it turned out, the real surprise was what Jaguar delivered with its Concept Type 00.

Rather than building on its history to coax potential buyers in to ‘New Jaguar’ and capitalise on its storied history, Jaguar decided the right way to go is to abandon all we expected and deliver a car which looked a bit odd, together with industrial levels of wokeness.

The similarities between the Concept Type 00 and the ‘Spy’ photos we got from Jaguar were really limited to its overall dimension, retaining the oddly long bonnet, unlike any other EV, and silhouette.

We know the Four-Door GT is a big car, but this new spy video now gives context on real roads in Spain, and it does look to be a big lump, but it’s aimed to be a cut-price alternative to a Bentley or Rolls-Royce, so it’s to be expected.

With prices starting at around £100k, it’s going to be a chunk more expensive than any series production car Jaguar has ever produced but, just like the Range Rover, the £100k will be the starting point, with a quad-motor 1000bhp version getting a long way north of that.