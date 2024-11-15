JLR give us a first look at the new ELECTRIC Jaguar 4-Door GT

As Jaguar ends sales of new cars in the UK, it reveals official ‘Spy’ photos of the first electric Jaguar – a 4-door GT.

JLR has a bold plan to make Jaguar as successful as Land Rover, a plan which has seen Jaguar end sales of new cars in the UK until 2026 when everything at Jaguar will change.

The change is a plan to go head-to-head with Bentley as a purveyor of high-end, luxury cars selling for well north of £100k and all powered by batteries.

Whether this plan – only possible because Land Rover and Range Rover are so profitable – is an inspired move or a disaster waiting to happen, only time will tell.

But despite Jaguar having no new cars on offer until 2026, we will see the first new Jaguar EV concept revealed on 2 December as a four-door GT. And now we have some idea of how it will look with JLR delivering official ‘Spy’ photos of the new model.

Of course, it’s heavily camouflaged and has disguised cladding to fool the eye, but it does give us more than an idea of proportions and design.

Jaguar has promised their new EVs will be like nothing that’s come before, and the proportions seem to underline that with a very long bonnet – a real oddity for an EV – squat stance and bluff front end, with what look like buttresses at the back, although JLR hasn’t given us a look at the back end yet. In fact, it looks a bit like a stretched Rolls-Royce Spectre in profile

We still have no real idea of what this new electric Jaguar has by way of a powertrain, but we do know it’ll be the first car built on Jaguar’s Electric Architecture platform, likely to have motors front and back, have range of around 400 miles and be the quickest Jaguar ever.

More will be revealed on 2 December (although, as the Design Vision Concept is being revealed in Miami it’ll be the early hours of 3 December here).