Electric Nissan Juke TEASED ahead of 2026 launch

The new electric Nissan Juke is teased ahead of its launch in 2026 to join the new Nissan Leaf EV and Micra EV.

We had a bit of a Nissan EV-Fest earlier this week with the reveal of the new Nissan LEAF Crossover and the return of the Nissan Micra as an EV.

Both the new LEAF and new Micra will arrive this year as Nissan aims to reclaim some of its lost EV credentials, and although the new Micra EV will be built in France, the new LEAF Crossover will be built in the UK at Nissan’s Sunderland Plant.

But the new LEAF won’t be the only EV Nissan builds in Sunderland because, in 2026, it will be joined by a new electric Juke.

First mooted in 2023 with the Nissan Hyper Punk Concept, it looks like Nissan is planning to make the new Juke EV a funky offering (although not as funky as the Hyper Punk Concept) with lots of angles going on, a shallow greenhouse and a very raked roofline. This could make it a proper ‘Marmite’ car like the original Nissan Juke, which launched in 2010.

It seems likely the new Juke EV will be underpinned by the AmpR small platform, just like the new Renault 4, which would suggest battery sizes of 40kWh and 52kWh and range of up to 250 miles, powering a single motor delivering 120bhp or 150bhp.

Expect Nissan to give us a drip feed of information on the Juke EV as 2025 rolls on.