New Nissan LEAF revealed as an Electric Crossover with 370-mile range

The new Nissan LEAF is revealed in production guise as a high-riding Crossover with a 370-mile range and to be built in the UK.

It’s more than 15 years since the original Nissan LEAF was revealed as Nissan put its might behind EVs as a practical and eco-friendly future for motoring, in the process becoming the world’s favourite EV for a long time.

The second-generation LEAF arrived in 2017 – after sales of some 300,000 of the first generation LEAF – with a more mainstream design and improved tech, range and performance.

But as the rest of the car world is forced into making EVs, the Nissan LEAF lost out to Tesla’s offerings as the world’s favourite EV maker, and with ever-increasing EV competition the LEAF is no longer the shining EV star it once was.

But Nissan aims to change that with this – the all-new 2025 Nissan LEAF – which has morphed into a high-riding electric Crossover with slick aerodynamic looks and the promise of range of up to 370 miles.

Despite revealing the new LEAF with the image above, Nissan is being coy on details for now, although we do know it will be built on the same Platform as the Ariya, which suggests it may come with very similar powertrains too, and Nissan says the new LEAF will come with 19″ alloys and a moonroof, and Nissan’s new 3-in-1 EV powertrain.

The new Nissan LEAF willl be built in Sunderland and go on sale before the end of 2025, so expect drip-feeds of additional detail in the coming months.