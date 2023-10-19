Nissan Hyper Punk Concept is a car for ‘influencers’ – and a hint at a future Juke EV?

The Nissan Hyper Punk Concept arrives as Nissan’s fourth ‘Hyper’ concept heading for Tokyo and is a bonkers little SUV aimed at ‘influencers’.

Nissan has been busy rolling out a range of ‘Hyper’ Concepts ahead of a debut at the Tokyo Motor Show this month.

We’ve already seen the Nissan Hyper Urban electric crossover as a sort of preview of a future Micra EV, the Nissan Hyper Adventure Concept as an ‘Adventure’ SUV and the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept as a look at a future luxury MPV.

All three Hyper concepts so far have been radical, and the fourth in the series – Nissan Hyper Punk Concept – is no different.

According to Nissan, the Hyper Punk is aimed at “content creators, influencers, artists, and those who embrace style and innovation“, so we shouldn’t be surprised that it’s a radical concept with dramatic looks, lots of angular surfaces and a colour-shifting paint job as well as the same V2X tech as the other Hyper concepts.

There are also LED DLRs made up of tiny triangles, LEDs running over the front wings, black bonnet and a set of 23” alloys with illuminated triangles.

Inside, there are more triangle bits going on, cameras to capture the scenery and AI turn it in to scenery and graphics for the cabin’s three screens, and biosensors which detect drivers’ mood and adjust music and lighting to suit.

Does the Nissan Hyper Punk Concept – without it’s OTT Concept bits – point to a future EV? Perhaps an electric Nissan Juke?