Electric Nissan Micra REVEALED as Nissan’s take on the Renault 5 EV

The Nissan Micra returns to Nissan’s lineup, now as an electric car with underpinnings shared with the enault 5 EV.

As we’ve said a thousand times, Nissan was once the world leader in EV technology, with the Nissan LEAF leading the way in the quest to turn car buyers on to the idea of an electric car.

That mantle passed to Tesla some time ago, leaving Nissan in its wake, but Nissan started to fight back with the Ariya arriving in 2020, but not a lot since.

But now, the new electric Nissan Micra is revealed as a Nissan take on what underpins the new Renault 5 EV and it will be on sale in the UK before the end of 2025.

It’s not hard to see the R5 in the new Micra EV, but it does come with a ‘Nissan Nose’ with big circular DLRs harking back to earlier Micras, strong shoulder line and bespoke bumper.

Nissan hasn’t revealed any powertrain details so far, but it does say the Micra EV will come with a choice of 40kWh or 52kWh batteries and range of up to 248 miles, which more than suggests the Micra’s powertrains will match the R5’s.

That will mean the 40kWh battery will power a single 118bhp motor good for 0-62mph in 9.0 seconds, with the 52kWh battery powering a 148bhp motor good for 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds.

With the new Micra EV due on sale before the end of the year – and production scheduled in France – expect Nissan to deliver official powertrain options before too long