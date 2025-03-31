New Renault Twingo will UNDERPIN a new electric Nissan City Car in 2026

Nissan has announced that it will add to its electric car offerings with a new electric City Car based on the new Renault Twingo.

Nissan has been busy in the last week or so rolling out new on new EVs to put them back in the race to be every car buyer’s favourite EV maker.

We’ve seen a new Nissan LEAF – the first EV to gain a real foothold in the market, long before buyers had to be bribed or legislated to buy EVs – and a new electric Nissan Micra, reviving a Nissan name for the EV era, and a new electric Nissan Juke to arrive in 2026.

As if that wasn’t enough, Nissan has now announced it will deliver an electric City Car in 2026, and it will be underpinned by the new Renault Twingo (Concept Twingo shown above).

First shown in 2023, the new Renault Twingo is due to launch in 2026 using the Ampr Small EV Platform, which also underpins the Renault 5 with a suggested price point of around £17,500. We assume Nissan will want their version to be in a similar ballpark.

It seems likely the new Nissan City Car will come with a similar powertrain offering to the entry-level Renault 5, which would mean a 40kWh battery and 118bhp motor and range of around 200 miles, more than adequate for a City EV.