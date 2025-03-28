Skoda teases the arrival of a performance version of the Elroq – the Skoda Elroq vRS – which will debut on 3 April 2025.

The Skoda Elroq – Skoda’s second electric SUV – arrived last year as a Skoda take on the VW ID. 4 and, with prices starting from £31,500, looked to be a strong entry into a very competitive EV arena.

It comes with Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design with its ‘Tech-Deck’ nose and an interior very similar to the bigger Enyaq and with a trio of powertrain options with either a 55kWh, 63kWh or 82kWh, with power of up to 281bhp in the Edition 85 and pricec topping out at £41,600.,

Now, just a few months since its arrival, the Elroq gets a new range-topper with the imminent arrival of the new Skoda Enyaq vRS, teased ahead of a debut on 3 April.

The new sporty Elroq – Skoda says it’s the “most dynamic Elroq model” – is eased in vRS Hyper Green with lots of black trim, butch bumpers and ‘vRS’ logos.

Skoda hasn’t confirmed any powertrain details, but based on what’s on offer with the VW ID. 3 GTX it’s likely to get a single rear motor good for 322bhp and hit 62mph in under 6.0 seconds. come with an 82kWh battery and offer range of around 350 miles.

All will be revealed on 3 April, and you can expect prices to start at around £45k.