Skoda Elroq Electric SUV REVEALED – undercuts the Volvo EX30 and Kia Niro EV

The Skoda Elroq – Skoda’s second electric SUV – is revealed ahead of going on sale in the UK on 18 October with prices from £31,500.

You can’t have failed to notice that Skoda has a new EV – the Skoda Elroq – to sit below the Enyaq as a sort of Karoq EV, and now, after a tease or three, the new Elroq electric SUV is revealed.

Whether the world needs yet another compact electric SUV is a reasonable question, but Skoda can’t afford not to play, so the Elroq arrives to sit beneath the Enyaq and try and steal sales from cars like the Volvo EX30 and Kia Niro EV – and in-house competition from the VW ID. 4 too – so comes with a reasonable (for an EV in 2024) £31,500 starting price.

The Elroq is the first Skoa sporting a new design language – ‘Modern Solid’ – with a new ‘Tech-Deck’ nose that moves away from the familiar Skoda front end to look more grown-up, but more generic, making the Elroq quite aerodynamic which should help range and mitigate some of the weight (it weighs nearly two tonnes), and an interior not a million miles away from the Enyaq.

There’s a trio of powertrain options at launch, with the headline price of £31,500 for the entry-level Elroq SE 50 with a 55kWh battery powering a single 168bhp motor and range of 230 miles.

Next up is the Elroq SE L 60 which gets a 63kWh battery and more powerful 201bhp single motor promising range of 250 miles (and costing from £33,350).

Then comes the Elroq Edition 60 with the same powertrain specs as the SE L 60 (from £34,450) and the Edition 85 with 82kWh battery and 281bhp electric motor with range of 360 miles. The same powertrain options are available on the Elroq Sportline, with the Sportline 60 priced from £37,400 and the Sportline 85 from £41,600.

Elroq SE models come with cloth and faux leather, 13″ infotainment digital cockpit, Climate, rear view camera and parking sensors, traffic sign recognition and Blind Spot.

Elroq SE L models add dual-zone climate and front parking sensors, with Elroq Edition coming with 19″ alloys, dark chrome roof rails and privacy glass.

The range-topping Elroq Sportline adds 20″ black alloys, Matrix LED headlights, Sprotline bumpers, black roof rails, microsuede and faux leather, front sports seats, Dynamic Steering and a hands-free tailgate.

Order books for the new Skoad Elroq open on 18 October.