Now even the Jaguar F-Pace is being BINNED – so no new Jags on sale until 2026

Production of the Jaguar F-Pace – Jaguar’s only remaining model – will end early next year and it’ll be 2026 until you can buy a new Jaguar.

We’ve known for a while that Jaguar plans to go all-electric and attempt to turn itself in to a Bentley competitor with a range of electric cars all priced the wrong side of £100k.

We’ve already seen Jaguar confirm production of its remaining cars is ending (or already ended) this year, with just the Jaguar F-Pace remaining in production.

Now, it seems – according to Autocar – that Jaguar will end deliveries of the F-Pace in most markets this year too, and even production for the UK will end in early 2025.

That indicates that the new luxury Jaguar EVs are ready to launch. Except it doesn’t.

In fact, although Jaguar plans to reveal a concept EV at the end of the year, it’s going to be 2026 before anyone is going to be able to buy a new Jag. So a whole year with no Jaguars on offer.

The concept we’ll see at the end of the year is probably a four-door GT with range of 435 miles and power pushing on 600bhp, to be followed by a Bentayga-rivalling electric SUV and a big luxury four-door saloon.

Whether all this ‘reimagining’ for Jaguar is a masterstroke or a disaster remains to be seen, but the whole project is possible because Land Rover and Range Rover make huge chunks of profit.

But spare a though for Jaguar dealers who’ll have to survive on maintenance and repair and used car sales for a year. Although we’d expect a big chunk of them will actually be binned as Jaguar seeks much smaller sales numbers for their new range.