And then there was one: Jaguar AXES all models except the F-Pace

As it heads into an EV future, production of the Jaguar XE, XF, F-Type, E-Pace and electric i-Pace will end this year.

The legislation-driven headlong dive by car makers in to electric cars hasn’t exactly gone to plan as private buyers, especially, shy away from EVs leaving many car makers – especially at the high end of the market – scratching their heads as their projected EV sales fall far short of expectations.

We’ve already seem Mercedes push back on their stated aim to sell only EVs from 2030 as they struggle to flog electric cars, Audi pushing back on EV launches and even VW saying its focus is now on PHEVs and not EVs.

Despite all the headwinds for EVs, Jaguar Land Rover is sticking doggedly to its plans to transform Jaguar into an electric ‘Bentley’ brand with the launch of a trio of new £100k plus EVs in 2025 but, unlike other established car makers, it’s going all in and has now revealed they will only sell a single ICE model going forward – the Jaguar F-Pace.

That means production is ending for the Jaguar XE, the Jaguar XF in both saloon and estate guises, F-Type sports car, the E-Pace SUV and even the i-Pace – Jaguar’s only electric car.

Jaguar says they’re making no profits on the models axed, so we’re assuming F-Pace sales – which accounted for a third of all Jaguar sales in the last quarter – will make a return, although we have no idea how long the F-Pace will survive.