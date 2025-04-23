New Lexus ES is Hybrid and Electric – takes aim at the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

The new Lexus ES is revealed in China, a bigger ES with new looks and both Hybrid and Electric Powertrains. Arrives in the UK in 2026.

The new Lexus ES was teased last week ahead of a debut at the Shanghai Motor Show, and now it’s revealed and this time it comes with a choice of a single Hybrid powertrain and a pair of Electric ones too.

The new ES range starts with the ES 300h Hybrid which gets the usual 2.5-litre four-pot petrol and bigger electric motor for a combined 199bhp with either FWD or AWD. There is a more powerful ES 350h with 244bhp, but it is only for Eastern markets.

For the first time the ES goes electric, with the ES 300e getting a single motor at the front good for 221bhp or a range-topping ES 500e which gets motors front and back and good for 338bhp. Lexus hasn’t revealed performance or range details for either the Hybrid or EV powertrains.

Underpinning the new ES is Lexus’s new GA-K Platform with wider racks and multi-link rear suspension, with new looks which actually look a bit more Toyota than Lexus and an increase in size to 5.14m (bigger than the LS was in its first generation).

Inside, the ES gets a very different look, with a 12.3″ instrument screen and 14.0″ infotainment with touch-sensitive Climate controls beneath, faux leather upholstery, reclining rear seats, posh Mark Levinson Sound and much safety gubbins.

It’s going to be the best part of a year before the new ES lands in the UK, giving Lexus plenty of time to roll out more detailed specs and prices.