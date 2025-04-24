Skoda Elroq vRS UK prices and specs ANNOUNCED

The electric Skoda Elroq vRS – the Elroq range-topper – goes on sale in June, ahead of which Skoda announces prices and specs for the UK.

Earlier this month, the range-topping Skoda Elroq vRS was revealed with 335bhp and AWD to match its sportier looks. Now, ahead of going on sale in the UK in June, Skoda announces prices and specs for the sporty take on the Elroq.

Apart from the usual sporty vRS looks, the Elroq also comes with 20″ black alloys and black exterior highlights and gloss black illuminated Tech-Deck grille.

Inside, the vRS gets Lounge Design Selection trim with electric sports seats in the front (with massage for the driver) with microsuede and faux leather upholstery, lime green stitching, carbon-effect inlays and heated sports steering wheel, 5.0″ driver display, 13.0″ infotainment augmented HUD, area view camera and Canton Sound.

Tweaks under the skin for the vRS include adaptive DCC chassis control with driving modes delivering both dynamic driving and refined cruising, with upgraded brakes and sports suspension.

Power for the electric motors comes from an 84kWh battery with the dual-motor setup producing 335bhp and powering the vRS to 62mph in 5.4 seconds.

Skoda reckons the vRS will do 339 miles on a single charge, and with charging speeds of up to 185kW a 10-80% charge can be done in 26 minutes.

The Skoda Elroq vRS will go on sale in the UK in June with first deliveries later in the summer. Prices start at £46,560.