Skoda Elroq vRS OFFICIALLY revealed – gets 335 electric horses and AWD

The Skoda Elroq vRS is officially revealed as the Electric Elroq’s range-topper with 335bhp, AWD, sporty suspension and cosmetic tweaks.

The new Skoda Elroq EV arrived last year as Skoda extended their EV offerings, and now it’s time to add a sporty range-topper with the arrival of the Skoda Elroq vRS (Elroq RS outside the UK).

Teased last week ahead of a debut at the Milan Design Week 2025, we now get the official reveal ahead of the Elroq vRS going on sale, with first UK deliveries due in the summer.

Power for the Elroq vRS comes from the same setup as the VW ID. GTX models, which means a two-motor (one on each axle) configuration delivering 335bhp, enough to make the Elroq vRS Skoda’s fastest accelerating car with a 0-62mph of 5.4 seconds. The vRS gets the 84kWh battery as standard – with charging rates up to 185kW – which delivers an official range of 340 miles.

Skoda has also stiffened the Elroq’s suspension, sharpened the steering and lowered the suspension for a sporty driving feel, and added more powerful brakes.

The usual black exterior highlights for vRS models are present and correct, there are LED taillights with dynamic indicators, LED matrix headlights, an illuminated Tech-Deck nose, alloys up to 21″, vRS badging, reflector strips on the bumpers. Acoustic side windows.

Inside comes with exclusive Design Selection vRS Lounge rim with Suede microfibre upholstery with lime green stitching, heated front sports seats (electric for the driver), 5.0″ driver display, 13.0″ infotainment, wireless phone charging and Canton Sound.

Skoda’s Johannes Neft said:

The newest member of our vRS family comes with an output of 340PS (250 kW) and a range of more than 550 kilometres while the DCC blends sportiness and comfort to perfection. In terms of design, the Elroq vRS introduces the new Modern Solid design language to our vRS portfolio. Its high-gloss Tech-Deck Face fits in perfectly with the black accents that are a hallmark of our most dynamic models. This appealing package makes the Elroq vRS the ideal everyday companion.