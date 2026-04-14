Nissan Juke goes back to FUNKY with the new Electric Juke

The new Electric Nissan Juke is revealed with funky ‘Origami’ looks and seems set to share its powertrains with the new Nissan LEAF.

It was back in 2019 when the second-generation Nissan Juke arrived , bringing with it a more grown-up and less funky vibe than the Marmite original as Nissan looked to broaden its appeal.

Now, Nissan reveals the third-generation Juke as an EV, and its bold ‘Origami’ looks see Nissan revert to a ‘Marmite’ design, perhaps because the original Juke’s boldness served it well, or perhaps because it differentiates the new Juke EV from the new Nissan LEAF with which it shares its underpinnings.

It’ll be a year before the Juke EV goes on sale, and you can expect a titivated version of the current Juke – with similar styling to the Juke EV – to keep the ICE flame burning, to arrive by then too.

At this stage, Nissan isn’t revealing powertrain details, but with the same CMF-EV Platform as the LEAF, it’s all but certain the Juke will offer the same powertrain options.

That means a 52kWh battery powering a 174bhp motor at the front, or a long-range 75kWh option powering a 214bhp motor, with range around 260 and 360 miles respectively.

Nissan’s Clíodhna Lyons said:

JUKE has always stood for bold design and a willingness to challenge convention. With this third generation, we are bringing that spirit into the electric age. As our first fully electric JUKE, it will help us reach new customers while expanding choice across our electrified range.

The Nissan Juke EV will be built in Sunderland, but won’t go on sale until spring 2027. So expect a dribble of teasers in the meantime.