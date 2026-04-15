Volkswagen ID.3 Neo arrives to FINALLY fix the ID.3

The Volkswagen ID.3 Neo arrives as VW looks to fix the raft of issues with the ID.3 with minor cosmetic tweaks and an all-new interior.

Volkswagen’s rush to redeem itself from Dieselgate by diving headlong into EVs saw the arrival of the ID.3 as its first EV of the current age, arriving in 2020 as a sort of EV Golf. But, despite VW’s ability to shift relatively large numbers, it was seriously flawed.

Build quality, especially in the cabin, was poor, ergonomics were dodgy, and software was seriously flawed, with the biggest complaint being the lack of buttons to control important stuff and dodgy infotainment.

VW had a go at improving the ID.3 back in 2023, which addressed some of the issues, but now we get the ID.3 Neo as a thorough makeover of the ID.3 with, most importantly, an all-new interior.

Visually, the exterior changes are minor, with a new front end to bring it in line with VW’s new family face, new bumpers front and back and a painted tailgate.

But it’s inside where the biggest changes happen, with higher quality soft materials, actual buttons and switches, including volume knob and heater switches, new steering wheel with proper buttons instead of dodgy haptic ones, and proper four window switches.

There is also a new 13″ infotainment screen and a 10.25″ driver display – which can display 1980s Golf Dials if you wish -on a now straight dash with full-length centre console too.

Powertrain options come in three flavours, with a new battery; a 50kWh battery with 168bhp, 58kWh with 188bhp and 79kWh with 228bp, with range of up to 391 miles and improved charging speed on the biggest battery.

VW’s Martin Sander said:

We have developed the new vehicle generation based on the motto ‘True Volkswagen’ and have consistently placed the benefits for our customers at the centre of our actions. In addition to the long range, models such as the ID.3 Neo impress with a superior, timeless design that provides long-lasting pleasure, high quality for a noticeably first-class driving experience and technical perfection that can always be relied on. This is complemented by particularly intuitive operation, which makes everyday driving easier and more convenient.

Pre-sales for the VW ID.3 Neo open tomorrow, 16 April 2026.