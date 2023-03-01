Volkswagen ‘FIXES’ the electric ID.3 with an early facelift

Volkswagen has rolled out an early facelift for the electric ID.3 to address complaints, with improved tech and higher quality interior.

You might think it’s a bit early for the electric VW ID.3 to get a facelift as it only started to arrive in the UK as a First Edition in September 2020, despite a reveal at Frankfurt a year earlier.

But despite flogging around 300k ID.3s since it went on sale, VW has been heavily criticised for the quality of materials in the cabin and the third-rate tech driving the ID.3’s systems, and has brought forward the ID.3’s facelift by a year to try and address the complaints.

To address the complaints about the low-quality interior, VW has had a dig in its cupboard of tricks and found foam to put under the plastics on the dash and door cards to make them ‘soft feel’, and more ‘sustainable’ than before with not a patch of leather in sight.

To address the infotainment issues, VW has fitted a new 12″ screen with the latest generation of VW’s ID software with updated menus said to be simpler and more intuitive, improved voice control and augmented HUD. But it looks like the non-illuminated temperature sliders and haptic buttons remain.

That new 12″ screen will be changed again in 2024 when VW’s new architecture arrives on a 12.9″ screen, and it seems UK buyers will have to make do with the current screen until that time.

As well as addressing some of the tech and quality issues with the ID.3, VW has also given the exterior a bit of a makeover with a new front bumper and bigger air intakes, a modified bonnet without the black plastic at the windscreen end, new tail lights and new alloys.

VW’s Imelda Labbé said:

With the second-generation of the ID.3, we are continuing the success story of our ID. family. The design has matured and the materials in the interior have been significantly upgraded. The new ID.3 demonstrates our clear commitment to quality, design and operability, and we have systematically taken on board the wishes of our customers.