Mercedes EQS gets a TITIVATE for 2026 – and up to 575-mile range

The electric Mercedes EQS gets another raft of updates with small cosmetic changes, new tech, and an improved range of up to 575 miles.

The electric Mercedes EQS hasn’t been a great success for Mercedes with its blobby looks, so for the next generation it’ll become a part of the regular S-Class lineup but with an electric powertrain.

That’s a while off, so despite the EQS having received a makeover two years ago, Mercedes is back with more titivations for the EQS to try and add some extra appeal and make the EQS better able to match the BMW i7.

Perhaps the headline act for the updates is new battery chemistry, which boosts energy content to 122kWh without increasing physical size and delivers, in the EQS 450+, an official range of 575 miles and 544 miles in the dual-motor version.

The EQS isn’t a new car, so its current platform remains, despite which the EQS moves from a 400v platform to an 800v platform, which results in DC charging of up to 350kW (up from 200kW), with new motors which are more compact and efficient and better able to recuperate under regen braking.

New to the EQS is steer-by-wire (it looks to be optional) with a Yoke instead of a wheel, and an updated Airmatic suspension setup borrowed from the S-Class, which uses cloud data to adjust the suspension to deal with what’s ahead.

Also on the list of updates is an automatic reversing function, heated seatbelts, improved headlights with a 40% wider field and a tweaked front grille.

The new Mercedes EQS is expected to go on sale in H2 2026.