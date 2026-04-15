Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition is yet ANOTHER Range Rover ‘Special’ Edition

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition arrives as a celebration of 20 years of the Range Rover Sport. Costs £115,790.

Car makers love a ‘Special Edition’ model to encourage buyers to spend in the expectation of getting something a bit different from the normal range offerings and to stand out from the crowd. None more so (with probably the exception of MINI) than Range Rover.

Having had a turbulent few months after a Cyber attack, Range Rover decided that what they needed to get back on track was a raft of Range Rover specials, and in January revealed the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton and Range Rover Velar Belgravia Editions launching immediately, and the Range Rover Westminster (not a new name for a Range Rover) and the Range Rover Sport Battersea Editions arriving this month.

Clearly, a quarter of Range Rover ‘Specials’ isn’t enough, so now we get the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition, celebrating 20 years of the Range Rover Sport (Range Rover’s answer at the time to the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5), although it’s actually 21 years since the RRS arrived.

The RRS Twenty Edition is apparently inspired by the Range Stormer Concept, which previewed the RRS, and comes with a Sanguinello Orange paint job (with Black and White options, if you must), a Black Exterior Pack with 23″ Gloss Black Alloys (Silver alloys an option), ‘Twenty’, treadplates and centre console script.

Inside, there are Ebony Windsor seats borrowed from the RRS SV, forged carbon veneers and black suedecloth headlining.

The only powertrain option on offer is the P550e PHEV, which combines an in-line six-pot petrol with an electric motor powered by a 38.2kWh battery delivering a combined 542bhp and promising up to 71 miles of EV range.

Martin Limpert, Global Managing Director, Range Rover, said:

Range Rover Sport has continually pushed the boundaries since the Stormer concept was first revealed. Over two decades it has proven itself as a highly capable luxury SUV with sports?car DNA and the TWENTY Edition is the perfect celebration of its enduring legacy. This limited edition adds to that momentum, capturing an exciting moment in a journey that’s far from finished for Range Rover Sport.

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition goes on sale on 12 August and costs £115,790.