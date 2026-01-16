Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition and Velar Belgravia Edition KICK-OFF new ‘London Edition’ offerings

Range Rover reveals new London Edition models with the Range Rover Westminster, Sport Battersea, Velar Belgravia and Evoque Hoxton Editions.

We all know that car makers like ‘Special Edition’ models to give sales a bit of a boost with titivations and ‘value’, and after a traumatic few months for JLR with their Cyber attack, we’re getting new ‘London Edition’ models across the whole Range Rover range to try and shift more metal.

Just as MINI did more than a decade ago with models like the MINI Soho, MINI Clubman Hampton and more, Range Rover has picked a quartet of London Borough names – in this case, Hoxton, Belgravia, Battersea and Westminster – and pinned each to a different Range Rover model.

First out of the gate are the less popular Range Rover models, with the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton and Range Rover Velar Belgravia Editions launching now, and the Range Rover Westminster (not a new name for a Range Rover) and the Range Rover Sport Battersea Editions arriving in April.

Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition

Range Rover is trying to match the characteristics of the models boroughs, with Hoxton a district for innovators and trendsetters and the Evoque Hoxton Edition a celebration of fashion and modernity.

The Evoque Hoxton comes with ‘Hoxton Edition’ puddle lamps, 20″ Satin Gold alloys, Platinum Atlas Exterior styling pack, leather seats, illuminated treadplates and understated badging along the lower door sill. Prices are from £47,755.

Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition

Belgravia’s blend of Georgian architecture and modern luxury living is said to echo in the Velar, which comes with 20″ Diamond Turned Agate Alloys with a Satin Black Tinted Lacquer, badging on the lower door sills, unique puddle lights, leather seats with contrast stitching, plus a limited run of 400 Belgravia Edition Satin models with a Clear Satin Protective Film, 22″ alloys and Black Exterior Pack. Prices are from £60,395.

Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition and Range Rover Westminster Edition

Two more Range Rover Edition models will arrive in April, with the Range Rover Westminster Edition and Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition, with the Range Rover Westminster paying homage to the epicentre of British Heritage and the Range Rover Sport Battersea celebrating charm and cutting-edge aesthetics.

Hannah Custance, Range Rover Materiality Senior Manager, said:

This series of London?inspired Editions represents a contemporary expression of the enduring dialogue between the capital city and the Range Rover brand. Each borough we drew inspiration from served as a vibrant muse ? chosen for its rich British heritage, iconic modern architecture, or its role as an epicentre of London’s creative scene. Through our craft in materiality design, we sought to encapsulate the spirit of these culturally significant neighbourhoods through thoughtful, refined details in each Edition, delivered across the entire Range Rover line?up.