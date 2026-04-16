Toyota Yaris Cross gets a NIP & TUCK for 2026

The Toyota Yaris Cross – Toyota’s best-seller in Europe – gets a facelift for 2026 with cosmetic tweaks and improved specs.

It’s been five years since the Toyota Yaris Cross arrived as a Crossover/SUV take on the regular Toyota Yaris, since when it’s sold some 76,000 in the UK and was Toyota’s best-selling car in Europe in 2025 with 200,000 finding homes.

To keep the good times rolling for the Yaris Cross, Toyota has given it a bit of a nip and tuck for 2026 as well as improved specs across some of the range.

In comes a new front end with a honeycomb grille with a black lower section flowing into the black cladding on the wheel arches, with redesigned headlights with integrated DLR, new alloys (17″ and 18″) and a couple of new colour options – Precious Bronze (only with Bi-Colour option) and Persian Salt.

Inside, there’s a new platinum-coloured door trim, with Design models adding sports-style front seats, ambient lighting and wireless charger and Excel models gaining partial leather and power tailgate.

The GR Sport comes with sporty interior and exterior tweaks, as well as tuned suspension for sharper handling and 18″ alloys.

The only powertrain option is now the Hybrid 130, which arrived in 2024, delivering 129bhp to the front wheels or all wheels, depending on spec.