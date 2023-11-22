Toyota Yaris Cross gets new hybrid engine option and new Tech for 2024

The Toyota Yaris Cross – Toyota’s compact SUV take on the Yaris – gets a new engine option and extra tech for 2024.

It’s just over three years since Toyota transformed the Yaris Hatch into a Yaris SUV – the Toyota Yaris Cross – and a bit over two years since it went on sale in the UK, and it’s been quite a success for Toyota and even spawned the new Lexus LBX as a ‘posh’ version.

But in a car market that seems to be changing every day with more and more competition, Toyota reckons the time is right to give the Yaris Cross a bit of a makeover for 2024 with a new engine option and some extra tech along with a few more tweaks.

Inside, there’s Toyota’s latest digital experience with a customisable 12.3″ instrument panel (7.0″ on Design and Icon trim) that’s more responsive, and a new 10.5″ infotainment (9.0″ on Icon trim), better voice recognition, wireless smartphone integration for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Smart Digital Key.

Also added is the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense, new Camera and Radar system, Acceleration Suppression, Proactive Driving Assist, Deceleration Assist, Steering Assist and Emergency Stop Assist.

The Yaris Cross now gets the option of the more powerful 130bhp hybrid powertrain already available on the Yaris Hatch which is available on the GR Sport and new Premiere Edition models, and comfort measures including a dynamic engine mount, extra sound insulation and a resonator on the intake hose combat noise and vibration.

Finally, there’s a new Premiere Edition (pictured) with an Urban Khaki paint job, 18″ alloys, new upholstery stitching and deco lines.

No prices for the upgraded Yaris Cross, although Toyota says they will be announcing pricing and full specs next month (December 2023).