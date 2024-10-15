Cars UK

Car News, Views and Reviews

Motoring Directory
You are here: Home / Car News / Hyundai News / New electric Hyundai Inster gets a BUTCH makeover with the Inster Cross

New electric Hyundai Inster gets a BUTCH makeover with the Inster Cross

By

Hyundai Inster Cross front view

The recently revealed electric Hyundai Inster—a new baby SUV—gets an additional version with the butch-looking Hyundai Inster cross.

As Hyundai looks to grow its EV sales as fast as possible, it revealed the Inster back in June as a very compact electric SUV promising low prices and decent practicality, with prices starting at £23,495 and range of up to 229 miles.

But despite Hyundai having used the Ioniq badge for its newest EVs since the Ioniq 5 arrived, the Inster comes without the EV identifier badge because it’s not really a bespoke EV, but is built on a stretched version of the Korea-only Hyundai Casper.

Two powertrain options are available on the Inster, with a 99bhp motor and 42kWh battery or a 113bhp motor with a 49kWh battery, both with Heat Pump, 85kW charging and a very decent suite of ADAS nannies.

Now, just weeks on from the confirmation of prices and specs for the Inster, Hyundai is back with a new butch version with the Hyundai Inster Cross.

Hyuynida Inster Cross interiorBefore you get too excited and think the Inster Cross will live up to its name with 4WD as a proper off-roader, the ‘Cross’ makeover is pretty much a cosmetic job.

The Inster Cross comes with new chunky bumpers front and back, embossed black cladding, skid plates front and back, side rocker panels, 17″ alloys, roof racks and a choice of seven paint jobs including an exclusive Amazonas Green Matte, with the interior treated to a special colour and trim combo of grey cloth with yellow highlights.

Hyundai says the Inster Cross will go into production before the end of the year.

Hyundai Inster Cross rear view

 

 

 

 

Cars UK Motoring Directory

Have your say - leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow