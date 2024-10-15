New electric Hyundai Inster gets a BUTCH makeover with the Inster Cross

The recently revealed electric Hyundai Inster—a new baby SUV—gets an additional version with the butch-looking Hyundai Inster cross.

As Hyundai looks to grow its EV sales as fast as possible, it revealed the Inster back in June as a very compact electric SUV promising low prices and decent practicality, with prices starting at £23,495 and range of up to 229 miles.

But despite Hyundai having used the Ioniq badge for its newest EVs since the Ioniq 5 arrived, the Inster comes without the EV identifier badge because it’s not really a bespoke EV, but is built on a stretched version of the Korea-only Hyundai Casper.

Two powertrain options are available on the Inster, with a 99bhp motor and 42kWh battery or a 113bhp motor with a 49kWh battery, both with Heat Pump, 85kW charging and a very decent suite of ADAS nannies.

Now, just weeks on from the confirmation of prices and specs for the Inster, Hyundai is back with a new butch version with the Hyundai Inster Cross.

Before you get too excited and think the Inster Cross will live up to its name with 4WD as a proper off-roader, the ‘Cross’ makeover is pretty much a cosmetic job.

The Inster Cross comes with new chunky bumpers front and back, embossed black cladding, skid plates front and back, side rocker panels, 17″ alloys, roof racks and a choice of seven paint jobs including an exclusive Amazonas Green Matte, with the interior treated to a special colour and trim combo of grey cloth with yellow highlights.

Hyundai says the Inster Cross will go into production before the end of the year.