Fiat Grande Panda Crossover REVEALED with Hybrid and Electric versions

The Fiat Grande Panda is revealed as the first in a range of new Panda models, a compact crossover/SUV with either EV or hybrid powertrains.

As long ago as 2018, before he departed for the big car showroom in the sky, Sergio Marchionne declared that the future for Fiat would be the Fiat 500 as the chic model and the Fiat Panda as the budget option.

To an extent that still seems to hold, and now we get to see the first of a new range of Panda models due to roll out in the next few years with this – the Fiat Grand Panda – the first out of the gate.

Evoking the early years of the Panda in many ways, the Grand Panda is an upright, higher-riding Crossover/SUV with butch looks, flat nose and roof rails and even ‘PANDA’ printed in 3D in bas-relief on the doors, and is about the size of a Ford EcoSport.

Sitting on Stellantis’s STLA Platform which already underpins cars like the Citreon eC3, the Grande Panda will, says Fiat, easily accommodate up to five and their stuff, and we can expect it to be priced ‘keenly’.

There’s no word on what the Grande Panda’s powertrains will be, but looking at the Citroen C3 and eC3 it’s likely to be much the same which means an EV with 111bhp and range around 200 miles and an ICE mild-hybrid 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo.