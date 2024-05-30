New electric Citroen e-C3 gets 199-mile range and costs from £21,990

The new electric Citroen e-C3 goes on sale in July with prices from £21,990, to be followed by a petrol version at £17,790.

It’s quite a while since the new Citron e-C3 was revealed as it morphed into a Crossover based on the new Stellantis Smart Car Platform and a promise it would cost from around £23k.

Now, some seven months on, Citroen has revealed prices and specs for the new electric e-C3 and they’ve managed to bring it to market with an entry price of £21,990. Bravo. And at that price just about the only electric car to undercut it is the Dacia Spring.

Two specs are available – e-C3 Plus and e-C3 Max – with both models getting 10.0″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Comfort seats and a suite of safety nannies, with the e-C3 Max adding stuff like heated front seats and steering wheel, rear parking camera, Climate, privacy glass and added nannies.

Regardless of trim choice, the e-C3 gets a 44kWh battery powering a 111bhp electric motor at the front – good for 0-62mph in 11.0 seconds and an official range of 199 miles – with decent charging speeds of 100kW for a 20-80% charge in 26 minutes.

Citroen is to be applauded for delivering an EV at an almost sensible price, but are hedging their bets by delivering an ICE version too in the face of major antipathy towards EVs by private buyers.

The e-C3 goes on sale in July starting at £21,990 for the e-C3 Plus and £223,690 for the e-C3 Max, and the petrol C3 PureTech 100 will go on sale in September from £17,790.