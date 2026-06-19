Honda Super-N EV ‘Kei Car’ costs from £18,995

The Honda Super-N electric ‘Kei Car’ goes on sale in the UK on 22 June, with up to 94bhp and an official range of 128 miles.

Honda hasn’t exactly embraced an electric future, but has had to deliver EVs to the market despite its antipathy, although only two up to now, neither of which has been a success.

First up was the Honda E, which, with its retro looks and appealing cabin, should have been a success, but it was doomed to fail because of high prices and a very modest range.

Next up after the Honda E was the daftly-named e:Ny1, which was also expensive and generally behind the competition.

Now, with the reveal of the Honda Super-N ‘Kei Car’ in April, Honda has fixed the high price problem and has announced it will go on sale in the UK on 22 June and cost from £18,995.

That said, there is a price to pay for the low price in terms of power and range, with just 63bhp on offer (94bhp with ‘Boost’) and a range of just 128 miles (199 miles in City driving) from its 29.6kWh battery.

What you do get is a small (about the size of a Fiat 500), funky-looking City Car with a modest interior with basic driver display and infotainment, but with Hona claiming, despite its small size, room for four adults.

Michael Doyle, Head of Automobile, Honda UK, said:

Priced at just £18,995, the Super-N delivers Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ philosophy to more customers than ever before. Not only is this one of the most affordable small EVs available, it’s also one of the most fun. It’s been designed to embody the Japanese philosophies of Yukai and Tsukai, which translate as delight and exhilaration respectively, and as a result it delivers a sense of excitement the moment you see it. Ultimately, it’s a car that’s been developed by a group of passionate engineers that believe in Honda’s abilities to turn dreams into reality.