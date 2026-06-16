Audi A6 allroad RETURNS – do you still want an SUV?

The Audi A6 Allroad returns with clever raised suspension, a wide body, and a choice of 3.0-litre V6 TDI or PHEV power.

As car buyers’ love affair with SUVs shows little sign of slowing, the sensible alternative – a high-riding Estate – is rapidly disappearing from the car landscape, with models like the Volvo V90 Cross Country and Mercedes E-Class All Terrain no longer on offer.

Another casualty of the SUV obsession was the Audi A6 Allroad, which was binned four years ago, but now it’s back and looks more appealing than ever.

Audi has given the new A6 Allroad a wide body – 11cm wider than an ordinary A6 – thanks to a wider track and bigger rubber, as well as the necessary cladding all around the bottom, with a bespoke grille at the front, skid plates, diffuser, side skirts and roof bars and 19″, 20″ and 21″ Allroad-specific alloys.

There’s also a 34mm increase in normal ride height, with active air suspension raising that by 15mm for rough stuff and lowering by 20mm in Dynamic on-road mode, stiffer steering mounts and AWS.

Power options are a 3.0-litre V6 TDI good for 295bhp and 428lb/ft of torque or, for the first time on an Allroad, a 2.0-litre PHEV with 362bhp and a 20.7 kWh battery promising EV range of 59 miles.

Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer, Audi, said:

The A6 allroad is an icon in the Audi lineup and has always embodied a clear philosophy: an Audi that is exceptionally comfortable for everyday use and displays its off-road capabilities when the terrain becomes more challenging.

No UK prices for the new A6 Allroad yet, but expect prices to start at about £70k.