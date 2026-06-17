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Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition marks Porsche’s 75 years in the UK

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Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition front view

The Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition celebrates 75 years of Porsche in the UK, based on the 911 GT3 Touring and costing  £251,951.

Porsche likes to roll out special edition ‘Anniversary’ models like the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years, Porsche 911 S/TPorsche Panamera 10 Years Edition and more, and now we get a new model to celebrate 75 years of Porsche in the UK – the Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition.

The ’51’ bit of the mouthful of a name marks the year Porsche showed the first Porsche 356 at the Earls Court Motor Show in 1951, and is also the number being built, and is based on the 911 GT3 Touring finished in ‘Earls Court Green ‘ metallic as a modern take on that original 356, with two-tone green and silver alloys and a handful of ‘Earls Court 51’ badges.

Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition interiorInterior titivations include electric sports seats in leather and corduroy with green piping, splashes of wood and ‘Earls Court’ logos, a wooden gearknob for the six-speed manual (PDK ‘box is an option) and rear seats.

Power is unchanged from the regular GT3 Touring, which means a 4.0-litre flat-six with 507bhp, good for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and on to 194mph.

The Earls Court 51 costs from £251,951 (almost £100k more than a regular 911 GT3 Touring), including a matching Porsche Design Chronograph timepiece, a leather overnight ‘Weekender’ bag, 1:18 scale model and a commemorative book.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition will be on show at  Silverstone this coming weekend alongside a matching fully restored 1951 Porsche 356.

Porsche 911 GT3 Earls Court 51 Edition rear view

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