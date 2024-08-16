Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates half a century of the 911 Turbo and costs £200,600

The Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates half a century of the 911 Turbo with a limited run of 1,974 cars costing £200,600.

It’s 50 years since the Porsche 911 Turbo arrived as a brutal take on the 911 and, thanks to its dramatic ‘on or off’ Turbo, managed to see many ramming into the car in front as the driver stomped on the loud pedal, or ending up in a ditch when the back end took control under intemperate acceleration.

In the intervening years, Porsche has managed to tame the 911 Turbo to make it probably the fastest, and safest, way to make a mad dash across country, and now Porcshe is celebrating half a century since its arrival with this, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years.

Nods to the Turbo’s past come with graphics on the side echoing the 911 Turbo RSR Concept, McKenzie Tartan interior trim, a ‘Turbonite Grey’ paint job reserved for the 911 Turbo – which also extends to the wheels and unique badging and logos.

There’s also an optional Heritage Design Pack which adds more colour choices and white graphics on the doors, historic Porsche Crest, Sport Classic Wheels, extra tartan and more.

Power is massively up on the first 911 Turbo ‘Widowmaker’ as the 50 Years is based on the 91 Turbo S which means 641bhp from 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine sending power to all four wheels to hit 62mph in 2.7 seconds and on to 205mph.

The Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is now available to order from £200,600, although we have no idea how many of the 1,974 on offer are allocated for the UK.