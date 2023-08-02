Porsche 911 S/T celebrates 60 years of 911 – costs from £231,600

The Porsche 911 S/T is revealed as a celebration of 60 years of 911 with just 1,963 cars on offer and prices from £231,600.

There’s been no shortage of Porsche 911 ‘Specials’ over the years, but as the 911 hits its 60th birthday Porsche delivers the Porsche 911 S/T to celebrate. And it’s perhaps the most appealing 911 yet.

Ignoring the fact that the Porsche 911 started out as the Porsche 901 when it was first displayed in 1963 – and didn’t get the 911 moniker until the end of 1964 – a ’60th’ birthday for Porsche’s most iconic model sees Porsche push the boat out with a 911 for the road promising lightness, power and driving enjoyment.

Power for the 911 S/T comes from the GT3 RS delivering 518bhp and a 9000rpm redline, with a short-ratio manual ‘box for proper involvement, new lightweight clutch, bonnet, wings, doors and roof in CFRP, lightweight roll-cage, anti-roll bar and shear panel. Even the glass is lightweight and the battery goes Lithium-ion.

Rear-wheel steering isn’t on offer to save weight, there’s less insulation and a set of lightweight centre-locking magnesium wheels too.

All this means the 911 weighs in at just 1380kg helping the 911 S/T hist 62mph in 3.7 seconds and on to 186mph.

There are just 1,963 911 S/Ts on offer with prices starting at £231,600 for the ‘regular’ model (the black one in the photo above) and a ‘Heritage Design’ package with Shoreblue paint job, starting number and classic Porsche crest costing £245,838.