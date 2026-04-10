Honda Super-N EV ‘Kei Car’ arrives in the UK in July from UNDER £20,000

The Honda Super-N ‘Kei Car’ will go on sale in the UK in July for under £20,000, promising a city range of up to 199 miles.

Honda has already had a bash at delivering a small, retro-inspired EV with the Honda E EV which, although an appealing option for City driving, failed because it was too pricey and offered limited range.

Now, Honda is back with another retro-inspired model – the Honda Super-N – which is effectively a titivated Honda Kei Car that’s even smaller than the Honda E, but with prices starting at under £20k, it’s a lot more affordable.

Although based on a Japanese Kei Car, the Super-N comes with an aggressive cosmetic makeover to make it look like a proper urban warrior, with Honda promising a wide range of customisation options (which will, inevitably, push the price up).

Inside hasn’t been updated much from its Kei Car roots and comes with modest infotainment and driver’s display, but with new seats. But it’s going to be cramped, especially in the back.

Honda says the Super-N comes with a 63bhp electric motor, which can be upped to 94bhp with a ‘Boost’ mode, and comes with fake engine noises and a simulated seven-speed gearbox, with a combined range of 128 miles, but a claimed City range of 199 miles.

Michael Doyle, Head of Automobile, Honda UK, said:

The Super-N promises to bring Honda’s ‘Joy of Driving’ and the thrill of EV performance to a whole new audience. With its iconic looks, driving dynamics tailored to UK roads, and unique features such as BOOST Mode, every aspect of this model has been engineered to bring exhilaration and fun to every journey, no matter how short. Yet despite its focus on driver excitement, it retains all the traditional Honda values of practicality, efficiency and everyday ease-of-use, alongside an all-electric range that is ideally suited to urban driving or the average daily commute.