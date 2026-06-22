Renault Megane E-Tech Electric UPDATED to tackle newer rivals like the VW ID.3 Neo

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric gets a mid-life update with cosmetic tweaks and a new 67kWh battery for improved range.

It’s been four years since the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric went on sale in the UK to start Renault’s EV quest in earnest, long before Renault decided to row down the Retro-appeal route with the R4 and R5.

Four years is a long time in the world of EVs, and with rivals improving – like the VW ID.3 Neo – Renault has given the electric Megane a bit of a makeover for 2026 to keep it competitive.

In the looks department, the Megane gets a new front end, bringing it into line with newer Renault models, with a new grille, ‘Chequered Flag’ DLRs, tweaked front bumper, rear diffuser, a bit of a power bulge on the bonnet, new tail lights and new alloys.

Renault has also given the new Megane a bigger 67kWh battery – up from 60kWh – which ups range from 285 miles 309 miles and comes with improved 165kW DC charging for a 15-80% charge in 24 minutes, with 22kW AC charging optional with vehicle to grid. A heat pump is standard. Inside, nothing much changes, although the twin 12.0″ screens now have Gemoni AI Assistance,

Just two trim levels are on offer – Esprit and Alpine – with official prices yet to be announced, although we could see the new battery in the Megane qualifying for the larger ECG.