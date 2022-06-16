Electric Renault Megane E-Tech aims at the VW ID.3 with £35,995 starting price

The new Electric Renault Megane E-Tech is open for pre-orders with a choice of three trim levels and prices starting at £35,995.

It’s nine months since Renault revealed the new Megane E-Tech as a challenge to the VW ID.3, and it now opens for pre-orders in the UK with prices starting at £35,995 and a choice, initially, of three trim levels.

The starting price of the Megane E-Tech is pretty much in line with the ID.3’s starting price, specs are decent and, in the UK, all models come with a 60kWh battery (at least in the UK) delivering a 280-mile range, with a 215bhp electric motor powering the front wheels.

Starting point for the new Megane E-Tech is the Equilibre trim, which gets 18″ alloys, LED headlights, heated front seats, rear parking camera and ambient lighting, as well as safety gubbins like Driver Drowsiness Alert, Lane Keep and AEB, with 12.3″ digital instruments and 9″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Step up to the E-Tech Techno trim – which costs from £38,495, and you also get adaptive LED headlights, 20″ alloys and extra safety stuff like Adaptive Cruise, rear cross-traffic and front and rear park assist. There’s also privacy glass, Climate, auto wipers, grey and black upholstery made from recycled and synthetic materials plus upgraded Arkamys Sound.

Topping off the Megane E-Tech range for now is a Launch Edition (costing from £39,995) which gets a Gold F1 Blade, Harmon Kardon Sound, smart rear-view mirror, 3D camera system and 20″ Enos alloys.

The Renault Megane E-Tech is now open for pre-orders with first deliveries due before the end of 2022.