Omoda 9 PHEV arrives to CHALLENGE the likes of the Volvo XC60 and BMW X3

The Omoda 9 PHEV goes on sale in the UK for £45k, promising 93 miles of EV range and big spec to challenge established marques.

As Chinese car makers begin to push into the UK and Europe, we’re going to have to get used to new brand names arriving and judge if what they offer is enough to challenge established Western marques.

One of the new arrivals is Omoda, which is a brand owned by China’s Chery (long-time JLR partners in China), and they’re aiming to challenge cars like the Lexus NX, BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and more with this, the new Omoda 9.

The styling of the Omoda 9 may be a bit generic, but it is a decent-looking thing and comes with a clever powertrain and a big spec, with “acoustically optimised” Michelin tyres, double-glazing, magnetorheological dampers and six drive moods.

The powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a pair of electric motors (one on each axle) delivering 443bhp and 516lb/ft of torque to all four wheels through an auto ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds.

Power for the electric motors comes from a 34.4kWh battery promising EV range of 93 miles and a total range of 700 miles, and can be charged at up to 70kW.

Inside, there’s much screenage with a 24.6″ display incorporating infotainment and driver display, but there are actual switches for stuff like climate, heated and ventilated seats, big sunroof, 20 ADAS features, Sony Sound and more.

Victor Zhang, Director Omoda UK, said:

The OMODA 9 is an important step forward for us, and it is representative of what modern living should be – beautifully designed, intelligently engineered and with technology that is actually usable. The difference is, this isn’t a house – it’s all found within a car.

The Omoda 9 is now on sale in the UK at £44,990, with first deliveries due in June.