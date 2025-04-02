Volvo Electric car sales – EX30, EX40, EC40 and EX90 – TUMBLE by 39% in UK and Europe

Volvo’s sales dropped in March 2025 by 10% to 70,737, but EV sales fell by 26% overall and 39% in the UK and Europe.

Volvo has already rowed back on its commitment to be an EV-only car maker by 2030 and, despite launching what we would have thought of as a replacement for the XC90 with the EX90, has refreshed the XC90 and will keep it on sale as a hybrid.

That’s clearly a very sensible move as Volvo’s March sales figures show the XC90 is the third best-selling car in Volvo’s range (with the XC60 and XC40 in first and second place) and shows EV sales tanking, especially in the UK and Europe.

Overall, Volvo’s sales in March were down by 10% globally, with electric models dropping a whopping 26%, but PHEV models up by 10%.

In the UK and Europe, the fall for EVs was greater still, with a drop of 39% to just 9,079 (compared to 14,967 in 2024), although PHEV sales grew by 15%.

Clearly Volvo isn’t going to give up on EVs, with the recently revealed ES90 arriving soon followed by the new EX60, but it seems likely it will be some time before Volvo manages to come even close to an all EV lineup, and is likely to keep the XC40, XC60 and XC90 suitably refreshed as needed and on sale well into the next decade.