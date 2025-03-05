New Volvo ES90 OFFICIALLY revealed – prices from £70-90k and up to 671bhp

The new electric Volvo ES90 is officially revealed and comes with up to 671bhp, range of up to 435 miles and prices from £70k.

We already know quite a lot about the new Volvo EX90 thanks to Volvo’s teases, and we also know what it looks like thanks to a photo leak of the ES90 the other day.

Now we get the official reveal of the ES90 to tie all that together, along with ES90 pricing and powertrain specs.

As we said when we got the photo leak, the ES90 is more of a crossover than a saloon with its ride height and liftback and, despite not sharing a Platform with Polestar, does look rather like a Volvo-ified Polestar 4 with a back window.

Inside, there’s not a huge amount to separate the ES90 from the EX90, with a new 14.5″ infotainment (now sadly ‘plonked’ instead of integrated) with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9.0″ driver display, HUD and the usual Scandi-premium cabin feel and materials we expect from Volvo.

We also already knew the ES90 is a tech-fest promising to be more advanced than the EX90 with which it shares underpinnings, with a pair of Nvidia computers processing 508 trillion operations per second, five radars, a LIDAR box, 12 Ultrasonics and eight cameras.

What we didn’t know until today’s debut is what powertrains the Es90 has, but now we do.

There are three powertrain options and two battery sizes on offer, with the entry-level RWD ES90 getting a single 328bhp motor at the back, an 88kWh battery and good for 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds with range of 404 miles.

Next up is the all-wheel drive Twin Motor which adds a motor at the front for a total of 443bhp powered by a bigger 102kWh battery promising range of 435 miles and good for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.

Topping the range is the Twin Motor Performance ES90 which comes with the same battery as the Twin Motor but gets 671bhp and 642lb/ft of torque for a 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds. It also comes with the same 435-mile range as its lesser sibling.

Prices start at around £70k for the RWD model and rise to around £90k for the Performance model.