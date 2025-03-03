Cars UK

New electric Volvo ES90 LEAKS ahead of official debut.

New electric Volvo ES90 LEAKS ahead of official debut.

New electric Volvo ES90 LEAK

The new electric Volvo ES90 saloon is due to be revealed on 5 March, ahead of which we get what looks like the first photo.

The Volvo ES90 electric saloon was first teased back in 2024, and now, with a debut confirmed for 5 March, Volvo has been busy ramping up interest with teasers of the ES90.

But it looks like some of their thunder may have been lost with what looks like a leaked photo of the new ES90 (above) purported to come from Volvo’s Belgian website, according to Sweden’s alltomelbil.

It’s an entirely credible leak, although there is a possibility that it’s a Photoshop based on Volvo’s teaser photos.

A mix of styling cues from the EX90 and the overall shape of the current S90 seem to match the teaser images, although it rides a bit higher than we’d expect for a saloon and looks rather like an upsized Polestar 2.

Whether this image is real or not, we do know the new ES90 is a tech-fest promising to be more advanced than the EX90 with which it shares underpinnings, with a pair of Nvidia computers processing 508 trillion operations per second, five radars, a LIDAR box, 12 Ultrasonics and eight cameras.

Expected to debut, as the EX90 did, with an AWD powertrain with up to 500bhp but also with a lower-powered 295bhp RWD version boasting range of up to 435 miles and 10-80% charging in just 20 minutes.

All will be officially revealed on Wednesday, 5 March.

