New electric Volvo ES90 LEAKS ahead of official debut.

The new electric Volvo ES90 saloon is due to be revealed on 5 March, ahead of which we get what looks like the first photo.

The Volvo ES90 electric saloon was first teased back in 2024, and now, with a debut confirmed for 5 March, Volvo has been busy ramping up interest with teasers of the ES90.

But it looks like some of their thunder may have been lost with what looks like a leaked photo of the new ES90 (above) purported to come from Volvo’s Belgian website, according to Sweden’s alltomelbil.

It’s an entirely credible leak, although there is a possibility that it’s a Photoshop based on Volvo’s teaser photos.

A mix of styling cues from the EX90 and the overall shape of the current S90 seem to match the teaser images, although it rides a bit higher than we’d expect for a saloon and looks rather like an upsized Polestar 2.

Whether this image is real or not, we do know the new ES90 is a tech-fest promising to be more advanced than the EX90 with which it shares underpinnings, with a pair of Nvidia computers processing 508 trillion operations per second, five radars, a LIDAR box, 12 Ultrasonics and eight cameras.

Expected to debut, as the EX90 did, with an AWD powertrain with up to 500bhp but also with a lower-powered 295bhp RWD version boasting range of up to 435 miles and 10-80% charging in just 20 minutes.

All will be officially revealed on Wednesday, 5 March.