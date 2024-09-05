Volvo ES90 Electric Saloon TEASED ahead of a debut in March 2025

A new Volvo ES90 electric saloon is teased for the first time at Volvo’s 90/90 day ahead of a debut in March 2025.

We’ve already seen the reveal of the new Volvo XC90 at Volvo’s 90/90 day, which also celebrated the first customer EX90s heading out into the wild (rather later than Volvo promised).

But the XC90 and EX90 news wasn’t the only titbit to come out of the Volvo Day, we also got the first look at Volvo’s next electric car – the new Volvo ES90.

Yes, Volvo is planning to roll out an electric replacement for the far from best-selling S90 (which is a better car than sales numbers say) aimed at cars like the new BMW i5.

Volvo is revealing little about the ES90 beyond the image we have above, but it looks not dissimilar in profile to the current S90, with design cues doubtless garnered from its SUV sibling, the EX90.

We’d expect it to be built on the same Platform as the EX90 and offer much the same powertrains, which will mean a range-topping Performance model with over 500bhp and AWD, and lesser models to follow with RWD and output from around 300bhp.

It seems an odd decision to bring a big electric saloon to market next rather than an electric EX60 or even the smaller ES60 saloon, but perhaps Volvo thinks the ES90 will act as a sort of halo for the brand.

Doubtless, we’ll get a trickle of information on the ES90 between now and its debut in Sweden in March 2025.