New Volvo XC90 OFFICIALLY revealed – comes with MHEV and PHEV powertrains

The facelift for the Volvo XC90 is officially revealed with cosmetic tweaks, more comfort and an updated interior. Choice of MEV and PHEV powertrains.

The chances are you’ve already seen the new (well, facelifted) Volvo XC90 as we published leaked photos of the new XC90 last week. But now it’s officially revealed and on sale from today.

The cosmetic tweaks for the XC90 aren’t massive, but the electric EX90 clearly inspires them with a new grille, new slimmer headlights with tweaked ‘Thor’ signature, new bonnet and wings and a new front lower bumper, with tweaked and darkened taillights and new alloys.

Inside there are EX90-inspired changes too, with a new dashboard look, new air vents, and a bigger 11.2″ central infotainment with improved resolution and using the same UI found in the EX90, ambient lighting, new 360 split-screen camera, Bowers and Wilkins Sound, additional storage and new smartphone charger.

Volvo says they’ve made the new XC90 quieter and more comfortable, with more acoustic foam to keep things even quieter, and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology is said to improve comfort without compromising handling.

We did t think Volvo might keep the XC90 going with just a PHEV option, but clearly a chunk of the over 100k they sell a year are MHEVs, so there’s a total of three powertrains on offer.

The entry-level option is the XC90 B5 with Volvo’s 2.0-litre Turbo delivering 247bhp, or the B6 model which adds a Supercharger to the mix and delivers 295bhp.

The new XC90 T8 carries on much as before (we did think Volvo would up its 18.8kWh battery, but it hasn’t) promising a combined output of 449bhp, electric range of 44 miles and 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds.

No prices yet for the new XC90, but orders do open today.