New Volvo XC90 Facelift LEAKED ahead of next week’s reveal

Volvo is updating the XC90 to sell alongside the electric EX90, but it’s leaked online ahead of the official reveal on 4 September.

Just last week, we reported the Volvo XC90 is getting a ‘substantial refresh’ so Volvo can continue selling it alongside the car it was initially intended to be replaced by – the new Volvo EX90.

The new EX90 appears to have had a bit of a troubled genesis with software glitches meaning that, two years after its initial reveal, it’s only just being built. And the Volvo XC90 is still selling well, with 107,000 sales in 2023, up by 10% on the previous year, despite being a decade-old model, and still winning awards.

The refresh for the XC90 is officially being revealed on 4 September, but Volvo Switzerland has got its knickers in a bit of a twist and posted a couple of images of the updated XC90 online (above and below) a week early.

The image of the front end of the XC90 shows a new wide grille – but still with the Volvo logo in the middle – as well as sharper and slimmer headlights and DLRs and a new look bumper. The view of the back of the new XC90 (below) doesn’t look to have changed at all.

It’s expected that it will also come with upgraded infotainment and tweaks to the cabin, although how close it will come to the interior of the EX90 remains to be seen.

Power is almost certainly going to be PHEV only, with the current T8 likely to be the only powertrain option but probably with a bigger battery for a greater EV range.

More on the refreshed XC90 will be available next week when we get the official details. And you can probably expect a price hike on the current XC90 too.