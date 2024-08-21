New Volvo XC90 getting ‘Substantially Refreshed’ – REVEAL on 4 September

The Volvo XC90, which was supposed to be binned with the arrival of the electric EX90, is getting a substantial refresh to be revealed on 4 September.

Despite Volvo planning to get rid of the XC90 when the electric EX90 arrived, things haven’t gone to plan.

Firstly, the EX90 has only just gone in to production two years after it was revealed, and even then there are rumblings that its full suite of nannies and goodies won’t be available for a while. Secondly, the Volvo XC90 continues to be a big seller for Volvo.

So Volvo has decided to keep the XC90 on sale for a while longer, but rather than just let it whither on the vine—if indeed that were to happen, not exactly a given—they’ve announced it will be ‘substantially refreshed’.

What exactly that ‘Substantial Refresh’ means we don’t exactly know, and the teaser image for the refresh (above) tells us not much more than that it might well have new ‘Thor’ headlights.

But it does seem almost certain that Volvo will limit its powertrains to PHEVs – dropping the Mild Hybrid options – and perhaps increase battery size once more to give it more than the 40 miles of EV range it currently has.

What also seems likely is that it will modify the looks to more closely resemble the EX90, and titivate the interior in much the same way.

We’ll find out at Volvo’s 90/90 Day on 4 September when the new XC90 is revealed. Volvo also promises the event will mark a big moment in the launch of the EX90 and further promises a surprise or two.