New ELECTRIC Volvo ES90 promises up to 435-mile range

Volvo reveals that the new electric Volvo ES90, a high-tech electric saloon, will deliver up to a 435-mile range.

Volvo started the tease for the ES90 electric saloon last September at Volvo’s 90/90 day, which also celebrated the first customer EX90s heading out into the wild. But beyond the news it would debut in March 2025—and a shadowy image—we got no real detail.

Now, with the debut of the ES90 on 5 March looming, Volvo was back last week to ramp up interest with another tease and a few snippets of information.

The main pitch of that last tease was to highlight the ES90’s tech credentials which boast a pair of Nvidia computers processing 508 trillion operations per second, five radars, a LIDAR box, 12 Ultrasonics and eight cameras.

With just a week to go before the ES90’s debut, Volvo is back to tell us that the ES90 will deliver up to 435 miles of range and that it can be charged from 10-80% in just 20 minutes – 10 minutes quicker than the EX90.

Of course, the range on offer is dependent on the powertrain the ES90 has, and we’re expecting it to be offered as a range-topping AWD with either 402bhp and 568lb/ft of torque or, in the Performance version, 510bhp and 671lb/ft of torque, just like the EX90.

But to get the 435-mile range, we’re assuming the ES90 will also be offered with the same RWD powertrain as the Polestar 3, which will mean a single 295bhp motor.

All will be revealed next week.