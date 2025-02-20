Volvo ES90 Electric Saloon TEASED ahead of 5 March debut

The new Volvo ES90 – an electric, tech-laden saloon – is teased as Volvo’s most advanced EV ahead of a debut on 5 March 2025.

Volvo may not be as gung-ho on EVs as it once was, but despite retaining ICE-based models it’s pushing forward with electric replacements for its range and has already delivered the EX30, EX40, EC40 and EX90 in the UK, all of which are SUVs/Crossovers.

But that is about to change as Volvo begins the tease for the new ES90, an electric replacement for the current S90 saloon, which may survive for a while just like the refreshed XC90, with the same underpinnings as the EX90.

The teaser images for the ES90 (above and below) show a car with looks which combine the aesthetics of the new EX90 with the current S90 but, for now, it’s the onboard tech Volvo is trumpeting.

The tech includes a pair of Nvidia computers able to complete a ridiculous 508 trillion operations per second allowing Volvo to gobble up massive amounts of data for its AI to deliver improvements in collision avoidance and autonomous driving, as well as five radars, a LIDAR box, 12 Ultrasonics and eight cameras. Yes, the new ES90 isn’t a car but a computer on wheels.

Volvo isn’t yet confirming any powertrain details for the ES90, but as it’s underpinned by the same Platform as the EX90 the powertrains are likely to be shared.

That means a range-topping AWD model with over 500bhp and lower models with less power, as well as RWD versions, powered by a 111kWh battery and likely to offer range of up to 400 miles and prices up to £100k.

Anders Bell, Volvo CTO, said:

The Volvo ES90 is one of the most technically advanced cars on the market today and is designed to be improved further with time. Built on our state-of-the-art Superset tech stack, the ES90 puts safety at the forefront.