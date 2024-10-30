‘New’ Volvo XC90 Prices and Specs announced – costs from £63,790

The newly facelifted Volvo XC90 comes with a choice of plug-in Hybrid or Mild Hybrid petrol and three trim levels – Core, Plus and Ultra.

Last month, Volvo revealed a facelift for the XC90 to keep its sales buoyant, and as a refuge for Volvo buyers who don’t want the new electric EX90, especially at £100k.

Unsurprisingly, the titivations to the XC90 are heavily influenced by the electric EX90, with a new smooth grille, nw slimmer headlights with tweaked Thor signature, new bonnet and wings, new front bumper, darkened taillights and new alloys.

Inside is EX90-influenced too, with a new dash with new air vents, a bigger 11.2″ infotainment with improved resolution, new 360 split-screen camera and B&O Sound.

Powertrain choices are a petrol MildHybrid or PHEV, with the T8 PHEV promising 44 miles of EV range (probably 30 at best in the real world) with a combined 455bhp and good for -62mph in 5.4 seconds, and the petrol Mild Hybrid with 250bhp and 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds.

The new XC90 comes with three trim options – Core, Plus and Ultra – with Core models getting 4-zone climate, heated front and outer rear seats, heated steering wheel, recycled Nordic upholstery, 20″ alloys, Matrix LED headlights, reversing camera and plenty of Volvo nannies. Prices start at £63,790 for the B5 Mild Hybrid and £72,650 for the T8 PHEV.

Plus versions (£68,760 for the B5 Mild Hybrid and £77,650 for the T8 PHEV) add Active Four-C Chassis, with adaptive dampers and electronic air suspension, 360 Surround View camera, Panoramic sunroof and 600W Harmon Kardon Sound.

Top of the tree Ultra models can be specified with Dark or Bright styling and get 21″ alloys, laminated glazing, privacy glass, window shades, ventilated and perforated Nappa leather, massage seats and 1400W B&O Sound. Prices start at £75,290 for the B5 Mild Hybrid and £84,150 for the T8 PHEV.

First UK customer deliveries of the new XC90 are due in April 2025.