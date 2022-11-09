Volvo EX90 OFFICIALLY revealed – but the new electric XC90 is still a year away

The electric Volvo XC90 – the Volvo EX90 – is finally revealed with over 500bhp and much technology and prices starting around £100k.

Volvo has been busy teasing the XC90’s electric replacement for some time – and promising its arrival for even longer.

But now the Volvo EX90 arrives, although it’ll be a year before you can get one on your drive, and you’ll be paying the tick end of £100k to get in to one when it does arrive.

Sitting on Volvo’s first platform designed for an EV – the same platform as the Polestar 3 – Volvo say the new EX90 is as much a mobile computer as it is a car, bristling with technology to keep occupants safe, connected and cosseted.

Looking more like an evolution of the XC90 than the oddly proportioned Concep Rechgarge we saw last year, the front end follows the lead of the C40 Recharge and the back end looks to take hints from the Polestar 2, ‘Thor’ lights are still in evidence and there’s a LIDAR sensor pack on the roof.

Initially, at least, all EX90 models will come with a twin motor setup, with either 402bhp and 568lb/ft of torque or, in the Performance version, 510bhp and 671lb/ft of torque, both with a 111kWh battery good for range of around 360 miles, with 250kW charging and bi-directional charging (eventually).

Volvo has made technology a big focus in the EX90, with LIDAR as standard on the roof complementing an array of sensors and cameras, inside and out, to keep you safe, including new Pilot Assist that’ll morph into autonomous driving capability at some point.

The new 14.5″ infotainment is powered by Nvidia Drive platforms, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit and Volvo’s software and features Google Android software with a variety of Apps and 5G connectivity. There’s also Bowers and Wilkins Dolby Atmos Sound, Smartphone Access, ‘Nordico’ trim, almost no buttons and OTA updates.

When the Ex90 dos go on sale it seems it’ll only be initially available in Ultra spec and with the two top-end powertrains previously mentioned, with prices for the two models sitting each side of £1ook. But, as we said, it’ll be a year before you can get your hands on an EX90, by which time inflation will have pushed those prices up a chunk.