Polestar 3 – Polestar’s take on the electric Volvo EX90 – gets CHEAPER

The Polestar 3, Polestar’s take on the underpinnings of the Volvo EX90, gets cheaper with the arrival of a Long-range Single motor version.

It was way back in October 2022 when the new electric Polestar 3 was revealed as Polestar’s second EV, using the same underpinnings as the Volvo EX90 and costing from £79,900.

But Volvo and Polestar have had a lot of software problems, so despite the debut of the Polestar 3 in 2022 there still haven’t been any cars delivered to UK customers, although that is imminent.

Now, despite not having delivered a single car yet, Polestar is extending the ‘3’ offerings with the arrival of the Polestar 3 Long-range Single motor, a catchy little moniker but one which does what it says.

When the Polestar 3 debuted, it cost from £79,900 for the Dual Motor model and £85,000 for the Performance version, although those prices have dropped a bit since then to £75,900 and £81,500 respectively.

The arrival of the Long-range Single motor version of the Polestar 3 now drops the entry price further to £69,900, although there is a price to pay for the £6k saving.

The biggest downside is the loss of a front motor, so this version makes do with a single 295bhp motor at the back, and the 0-62mph dash rises to 7.8 seconds.

On the plus side, apart from the cash saving, this new ‘3’ gets the same 111kWh battery as the Dual Motor models which means an official range of 403 miles (closer to 300 in the real world) thanks to its reduced power.

As well as the new RWD model, Polestar has added customisation tweaks for the 3 range including six exterior colours, five interior themes and a choice of four wheel options.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

With the Long range Single motor Polestar 3 we offer consumers a new entry-point for our flagship electric SUV. The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector.

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is now available to order from £69,900.