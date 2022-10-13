Polestar 3 Electric SUV OFFICIALLY revealed ahead of the new Volvo EX90

The new electric Polestar 3 is officially revealed sporting up to 510bhp, range of up to 379 miles and prices starting at £79,900.

Polestar has finally officially revealed their second EV, the Polestar 3, ahead of the reveal of its Volvo sibling, the new Volvo EX90, although it’ll be a year before you can actually get a Polestar 3 on your drive.

With so many teased details on the Polestar 3 in the last few months (from here to here) there’s little to surprise with the reveal of the ‘3’, but that makes it no less impressive.

Taking a lot of its design cues from the Precept Concept, the Polestar 3 is based on the same next-gen platform as the upcoming Volvo EX90 and comes with the Polestar take on Volvo’s Thor headlight and aerodynamic wing blades.

Initially, there’s just one powertrain option which comes with a 111kWh battery powering electric motors front and back for a total output of 483bhp and 620lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 5.0 seconds and range of 379 miles, with a Performance Pack option upping that to 510bhp and cutting the 0-62mph to 4.7 seconds and adding tweaked suspension, different alloys and gold highlights.

Self-levelling air suspension comes as standard, as does four-pot Brembos, with dual-clutch torque vectoring at the back, and DC charging is rated up to 250kW.

Naturally, new tech abounds, with five cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors, as well as sensors and cameras inside to monitor both occupant movement and driver alertness.

Inside is Scandi-cool and minimal and comes with the Android Automotive OS with a 14.5″ display and OTA updates, as well as woke material choices including ‘animal welfare-certified’ leather.

Polestar says they are taking orders for the Polestar 3 in this Long Range Dual Motor guise (expect lower powered models to come), with prices starting at £79,900 and the Performance Pack adding £5,600. But deliveries aren’t expected for a year when production starts, initially in China and later in the US too.