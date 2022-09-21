Polestar 3 will take on the Tesla Model X with up to 510bhp and prices from £79,845

The Polestar 3 EV will debut on 12 October and comes with up to 510bhp, range of up to 380 miles and prices starting from £79,845.

Polestar has already revealed images of the new Polestar 3 (above) – Polestar’s take on the also soon-to-arrive Volvo Embla / XC90 – ahead of an official debut on 12 October.

But now we get some proper details thanks to a leak from CAP HPI giving details of specs and prices for the two launch models of the 3.

The entry-level model, at least for now, is the Polestar 3 Long Range, which comes with a 111kWh battery delivering an official range of 380 miles, electric motor front and back for AWD and 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds.

The second model is the Polestar 3 Performance which comes with a small power hike to 510bhp, cutting the 0-62mph to 4.7 seconds, with prices starting at £85,445. Both models can charge at speeds of up to 250kW.

Both models come with a 14.5″ digital instrument panel and 9″ infotainment, Panoramic Roof, Posh Sound, LED lights and heated seats, with the Long Range model sitting on 21″ alloys and the Performance model on 22″, with the Performance model also getting a bit of a cosmetic titivate to differentiate it from the ‘lesser’ model.

After the Polestar 3’s official debut next month, production will start in the US and China in early 2023.