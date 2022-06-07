THIS is the Polestar 3 Electric SUV – Polestar’s take on the upcoming Volvo Embla

The first official photo of the new Polestar 3 electric SUV arrives following Polestar’s confirmation of an October debut for their take on the new Volvo XC90 / Embla.

A few weeks ago, Polestar confirmed that their next model, the Polestar 3, will debut in October, adding to the current Polestar 2 and underpinned by much of what will make the new Volvo XC90 / Embla.

Now, with four months to go before its debut, Polestar reveals the first official photo (above) and video (below) showing an SUV that, just like the Volvo Embla, is more high-riding estate than butch SUV, but with a Polestar sporty look and design cues.

Polestar boss Thomas Ingenlath said:

Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.

Polestar isn’t revealing much detail yet – after all, there are four months left to tease – but we already know it’ll be a five-seater – not seven like the new XC90 – will be built in the US and China and go in to production in early 2023.

The 3 will also come with more power than its Volvo sibling and, at launch, get a dual-motor setup powered by a large battery pack good for over 370 miles.

Polestar 3 First Official Video