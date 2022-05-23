Polestar 3 – Polestar’s ‘Performance’ take on the Volvo Embla / XC90 – October debut

The Polestar 3 – the next EV from Volvo’s standalone Polestar brand – will debut in October as Polestar’s take on the next-gen Volvo XC90/Embla.

It’s hardly a secret that electric car specialist Polestar is basically Volvo with a ‘Performance EV’ hat on despite its’ standalone’ mantra. And nor is it a secret that it is planning more models to add to the launch halo hybrid Polestar 1 (now no longer produced) and Tesla Model 3-challenging Polestar 2 EV.

Nest up, of course, is the Polestar 3, and Polestar started the tease for it last September with the ‘3’ under a sheet, and followed that up in December with a proper image of the ‘3’, but covered in swirly camouflage.

Now Polestar has finally confirmed that the teases for the ‘3’ – expect more to come – will culminate with a debut in October. Presumably after the Volvo Embla arrives as an electric take on the next-generation XC90.

That will mean the Polestar 3 being built in the US (and China) alongside the replacement for the XC90, but, apart from very similar underpinnings, the Polestar 3 will be different to the new XC90.

For a start, it will look more like a performance crossover than the XC90/Embla – which looks like a high-rising estate – and will come with five seats, not seven, and be more powerful too. It seems there will be both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive versions.

With another five months to go before the Polestar 3 is revealed, you can expect more teases and conformation of powertrains and more to arrive in dribs and drabs. And, no doubt, titbits on the Planned Polestar 4 and Polestar 5.